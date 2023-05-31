Bowling for strikes: Hatton coach, after 2 softball titles, going to baseball

Denton Bowling was back on a field again Tuesday, preparing Hatton’s football stadium for graduation.
In many ways, it feels like he and the Hornets never leave it.
Bowling is in for a major change in his duties — at least as it pertains to spring sports.
After seven years as Hatton’s softball coach, a tenure that began and ended with state championships, Bowling is taking over as Hatton’s baseball coach.
He will remain the school’s football coach.
“It was tough telling the girls,” Bowling said Tuesday. “The original plan was not to walk away from softball and go to baseball.”
Bowling was 242-132-1 in seven softball seasons with the Hornets, who won state championships in 2017 (his first year) and last week.
Hatton has nine state softball championships in its history, including four straight from 2010-13.
“It’s time,” Bowling said. “Seven years, you put a lot of things into it, and you see the program is sustaining.
“We feel we’ve accomplished what we set out to accomplish.”
Bowling said juggling both the head football and head softball coaching positions was difficult.
At least juggling football and baseball will involve many of the same players.
“When you give 100% as a coach, someone is missing out, whether it’s the boys or the girls,” Bowling said. “You can’t continue to do that as a professional.”
Bowling was previously a head varsity baseball coach at Hatton’s rival, Lawrence County, in 2014-15.
“It will be different throwing overhand rather than underhand,” Bowling said. “But they both have four bases, a ball, a bat, and everybody on the field has a glove.”
In Hatton baseball, Bowling takes over a program that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2019. The Hornets haven’t advanced past the second round since 2007 when Brent Gillespie coached them to a state runner-up finish. Hatton, under Gillespie, was also a state runner-up in 2003.
“It’s an exciting new chapter,” Bowling said. “I’ve spent my whole career rebuilding programs, and I’ve never walked away from a challenge.
“We want to go back to the days of Brent Gillespie and bring the same mentality to Hatton baseball that we did to Hatton softball.”
Baseball tryouts are soon — attendance is required — before football summer workouts begin.
“The baseball coach and football coach are pretty good buddies,” Bowling said. “They’ll work together hand-in-hand.”
And Bowling’s whirlwind month continues.
Hatton softball won its state championship last week at almost midnight, and Bowling didn’t get home from Oxford until 2:45 a.m.
The Hornets ordered their rings this week — designed by the team’s seniors — and have continued to wear their championship hats in the meantime.
Then there was graduation Tuesday night. With baseball and football on the horizon.
“A lot of sleep deprivation over the last week,” Bowling said. “No rest for the weary.”
