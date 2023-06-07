Red Devils "more comfortable" as they move into third summer under Walker 

MOULTON - Lawrence County head coach Trent Walker described the feeling this summer in one word, comfortable.
The Red Devils began summer workouts earlier this week and Walker said it went about as smooth as possible.
"It was just a comfortable feeling. It definitely didn't feel like a first day," said Walker. "Kids showed up on time, we transitioned well, everything was just seamless."
Walker is entering his third season as head coach at Lawrence County. It's been a slow process as he's worked to rebuild the program, but the fruits of the labor are starting to show.
"We had a really good offseason," Walker said. "We tested a lot to keep track of growth and improvements, and I think one thing that stood out is the kids weren't making huge leaps like they did when we first started. I think that shows the consistency of the training that we're doing."
With several players playing spring sports, the Red Devils opted not to do traditional spring practices and a spring game, instead doing a 7-on-7 spring game.
Now that they head into the summer, the team is learning how to handle expectations. With good improvements in year two a season ago, year three seems like the time the Red Devils can take the next step and push for a playoff spot, which would be the school's first since 2020.
"As a coach you always have high expectations for your team. But I think now we're starting to feel those expectations from the community because they realize, hey this could be a good year," Walker said.
To help meet those expectations, Walker said the team is focusing more on little things this summer.
"I'm not going to lie, there were times in my first two years where we were just outmatched. But now we've developed athletes and we have experience," he said. "So now what's important is focusing on the small things, Being experts in our playbook, executing at a higher level, not making mistakes."
The 2023 season will be here soon, and there's definitely excitement building in Moulton.
"We have just about everybody back. It's definitely the most players we've had back since I've been here," Walker said. "We're optimistic, the players are excited, it's a good feeling."
