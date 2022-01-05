Hatton cruises past Tharptown

HATTON – The Hatton girls picked up a big area win Tuesday, thumping Tharptown 63-34.
The game was never in doubt as the Hornets dominated from start to finish.
“I was very pleased with the game,” said head coach Chasta Chamness. “Overall, offensively we shot the ball well. Defensively we moved, got into positions we needed to be and rebounded well.”
Hatton exploded out of the gate, taking a 16-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Hornets led 36-12 at halftime and 46-26 after three quarters.
Chamness pointed to her team’s quick hands and ability to run the court as a difference in the game.
“The biggest thing was we got quite a few steals defensively and then ran the floor and got east layups,” Chamness said.”Even on rebounds we outleted the ball well, got up the floor and got quick points.”
“We also handled the press better tonight than we did earlier in the season,” she added.
Kailyn Quails led Hatton with 21 points. Prior to the game Quails was honored for reaching 1,000 career points, which she achieved in mid December.
Lillie McGregor finished with 15 points, while Chloe Gargis had 10. Sarah Mansell led Tharptown with 20 points.
The win moves Hatton to 3-1 on the year in area play. After a rough start to the season, the Hornets have begun to find their groove.
“The last two games we have put together the best four quarters of each game that we have all year,” Chamness said. “You talk about peaking at the right time, and getting better at the right time, I think we’re on the right path.”
--
Tharptown boys 62, Hatton 40
A tight first half turned ugly late as Hatton fell to Tharptown Tuesday night.
The Hornets trailed just 17-12 after the first quarter and 32-24 halftime. However, they were outscored 30-16 in the second half,
Kahne Little led Hatton with 22 points, while Braden Stafford had eight. Alexis Quezada led Tharptown with 26.
