MOULTON — West Point quarterback Hunter Hensley threw two touchdowns and ran for another as the visiting Warriors defeated Lawrence County High 21-7 Friday night.
The Red Devils dropped to 2-5 overall and 0-4 in 5A, Region 8 play, while West Point improved its record to 2-5 and 1-2 in region competition.
Lawrence County led 7-0 after Ryder McGregor took the opening kickoff and raced 85 yards for a touchdown. Eric Gordon’s extra point made the score 7-0 with 11:47 remaining in the first quarter.
The score was tied 7-7 at intermission after Hensley connected with Parker Marks on a 30-yard touchdown pass with 5:59 left in the second quarter.
Omar Segundo booted the first of three extra points.
After a scoreless third quarter, Hensley threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Eli Sims with 9:38 remaining in the fourth quarter. Hensley scored the game’s final points on a 3-yard run.
Lawrence County travels to East Limestone Thursday night for another region game.
