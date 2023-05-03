ROGERSVILLE — Bradyn Mitchell provided a lot of the power in Hatton's two wins Saturday that netted the Hornets the Lauderdale County Invitational championship.
Mitchell hit five home runs and totaled 11 RBIs in the Hornets' 12-0 win over Waterloo and 9-0 win over Central.
Kailyn Quails did her part, too, with an eight-RBI day. Combined with Friday's 12-4 win over Lauderdale County, Quails had 14 RBIs in the tournament's three games.
The Hornets (25-21), who host the Class 2A, Area 16 tournament Monday, ended the regular season on a season-high five-game win streak.
Against Waterloo (19-12-1) on Saturday, Mitchell hit three homers with eight RBIs. She belted a three-run blast in the second, a three-run shot in the third and a two-run homer in the fifth. Anna Potter scored three times.
Against Central (10-24), Mitchell homered twice, while Quails had just one homer plus six RBIs. Potter again scored three times, while Brianna Oliver and Savannah Stillwell combined on a two-hitter.
Hatton 12, Waterloo 0: Bradyn Mitchell hit three home runs and pitched five shutout innings as Hatton rolled past Waterloo on Saturday.
Mitchell went 3-for-3 three at the plate, homering each trip while driving in eight runs to lead the Hatton offense. Kailyn Quails had two hits and two RBIs for the Hornets, while Brianna Oliver added a pair of hits, including a double. Dagen Brown and Mallie Yarbrough had one RBI each.
Mitchell was equally impressive in the circle, allowing just two hits and a pair of walks over five innings while striking out eight.
Hatton 9, Central-Florence 0: Oliver pitched three innings for the win for Hatton on Saturday, allowing just two walks with a pair of strikeouts.
Quails homered, doubled twice and drove in six runs for the Hornets, while Mitchell added a pair of homers and three RBIs.
Hatton 12, Lauderdale County 4: Kailyn Quails went 3-for-4 with a homer, triple, double and six RBIs to lead Hatton on Friday.
Brianna Oliver had two hits, including a homer, and one RBI for the Hornets, while Bradyn Mitchell added two hits and one RBI. Anna Kate Potter doubled, singled and scored twice.
Mitchell pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win, allowing one earned run on three hits with eight strikeouts.
Lawrence County 19, East Lawrence 7: McKenzie Hyche went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs for Lawrence County on Friday.
Addison Plaxco had three hits and four RBIs for the Red Devils, while Alexis LouAllen added two hits and three RBIs. Ava Templeton had four hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs and AB McKay had three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs. Hyche pitched three innings for the win, striking out three.
Emily Mason had two doubles and three RBIs to lead East Lawrence. Lily Claborn had three hits and one RBI for the Eagles and Taylor Kelly had one hit and two RBIs.
Russellville 12, Lawrence County 5: Addison Plaxco had two hits and two RBIs as Lawrence County dropped its tournament opener.
McKenzie Hyche had three hits and one RBI for the Red Devils, while Ada Grace Calhoun added two hits and one RBI. AB McKay had one hit and one RBI.
Lawrence County will play the loser of Russellville-Ardmore in an elimination game.
