Lawrence County loses momentum, falls to Ardmore

MOULTON – The Ardmore Tigers pulled out a win over Lawrence County 27-7 Friday night in what was an old-fashioned slugfest.
Lawrence County took the lead first in the game, but the Tigers responded with 27 unanswered, tacking on two touchdowns late to pull away and put the game away.
“I wish we wouldn’t take till the second quarter to get going sometimes,” said Ardmore head coach Jonathan Snider. “But that’s something we’re learning to do. The biggest thing is our kids are resilient, and once we got going we took complete control.”
Lawrence County opened the game with a key defensive play when Ryder McGregory jumped in front of a pass for an interception. The Red Devils cashed it in with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Parker Frost to Alandis Johnson.
Despite the strong start, however, they couldn’t hold the momentum.
“We were really excited about our hot start on offense, but we just couldn’t sustain it,” said Lawrence County head coach Trent Walker. “I think that goes back to the youth of our team. We know what we’re capable of, now we just have to focus on being consistent.”
Ardmore tied the game on a 20-yard pass from Brayden Hillis to Crus Lewter. Then, just before halftime, the Tigers capitalized on a fumble as Thomas Colsten scored on an eight-yard run with 22 seconds left to make it 13-7 at the break.
“Biggest play of the game in my opinion,” Snider said. “Even though we had tied it up they had us on our heels, but the turnover completely changed the momentum of the game.”
The Red Devils were never the same after the fumble.
“That was a killer for us. We were trying to run out the clock and go in tied because we were getting the ball to start the second half,” Walker said. “It was a huge pivoting point for us on both sides of the ball.”
The Red Devils drove into the redzone to start the second half, but turned over on downs. It would be the closest they came to scoring again.
Brody Dunn scored two touchdowns for Ardmore in the fourth quarter to seal the game.
The Tigers are now 4-0 to start the season.
“Super excited for that. I don’t think it’s happened since 2013,” Snider said. “We still have a long way to go, but it is nice to be 4-0.”
Meanwhile, Lawrence County drops to 0-3 on the season. They will travel to Russellville, the defending region champions, next week.
“We’ve played two physical games against two physical teams. Now we have to get ready to play a team that’s physical and athletic,” Walker said. “I know it’s been a tough start, but we’re done a lot of good things. We’re a young team and I’m excited about how we will continue to improve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.