HATTON – In 2018 R.A. Hubbard’s boys, along with Lawrence County’s girls won county championships on the floor of Hatton High School.
Four years later, history repeated itself.
R.A. Hubbard defeated Hatton 61-45 Saturday night for it’s first title since 2019. In a rematch of last year’s finals, Lawrence County defeated Hatton 68-56 to win it’s second straight title.
The championship was the first for first year Hubbard head coach Chris Lewis, while it was the second for Lawrence County’s fourth year head coach K.C. Orr.
“This a special moment and a big win for our program,” said Lewis.
“It’s a big deal to me. I never got to win this as a player,” Orr said. “Seeing how excited my girls are to win, it’s such a full circle moment.”
The 2022 county tournament has been shrouded in uncertainty. Because of the pending potential closure of R.A. Hubbard, there’s belief this could possibly be the final chapter in the tournament’;s storied history.
However, neither coach was ready to buy into that just yet.
“This win was going to be special no matter what,” Lewis said. “But I think we’re going to be alright.”
“I hope this isn't the end," added Orr. "I hope more generations will get to experience this."
--
R.A. Hubbard 61, Hatton 45
What a week it has been for R.A. Hubbard.
The Chiefs took down each school in Lawrence County, defeating Lawrence County High School on Tuesday, East Lawrence Thursday and Hatton on Friday.
“It’s like I’ve said before, it’s a process and everyone is buying in,” Lewis said. “it’s been such a pleasure to watch these guys grow and continue to play their roles.”
Hubbard exploded out of the gate Saturday, building a 15-2 lead that Hatton could never recover from.
“I think the moment got to us a bit, but they deserve a ton of credit," said Hatton head coach Justin Henley. “The first four minutes were rough. We weren’t ready and they hit some shots. We chipped away but we could never get on enough of a run to get over the hump.”
After a 30 point performance on Thursday, R.A. Hubbard’s Cookie Cobb followed that up with a 26 piint performance Saturday night. His two stellar games earned him the 2022 boy’s county MVP.
“This feels amazing.,” Cobb said. “I couldn’t ask for a better team. It feels so good to win.”
Trey Kellogg had 18 points for R.A. Hubbard, while Kahne Little led Hatton with 19.
When R.A. Hubbard won the county title in 2018 at Hatton, it sparked a run that led the Chiefs all the way to the Final Four in Birmingham.
Could history repeat itself once again?
“We’re going to see what the cards hold but I would say a run is possible,” Lewis said. “We’re just going to keep working.”
--
Lawrence County 68, Hatton 56
Unlike their previous two meetings this season, Saturday’s game was never in doubt.
Missing three starters, including its top two scorers, Hatton was no match for the Red Devils.
Lawrence County led 30-10 after the first quarter and never looked back en route to it’s second straight championship.
“After you win one you want to make sure you’re not complacent,” Orr said. “Our girls were just as hungry as they were last year. This meant something to them.”
Anna Clare Hutto led Lawrence County with 19 points, while Josie Montgomery and Ava Boyll each had 14. Kenadie Harville led Hatton with 16.
Hutto, who has won three county MVPs in volleyball, added another Saturday when she was named the girl’s tournament MVP.
“I have a volleyball mindset so when I’m playing I’m looking to pass,” said Hutto, who’s committed to Wallace State as a volleyball setter. “This year I’ve taken on more of a scoring role, so winning this award is a pretty cool honor.”
For Hatton, who had more people in street clothes on the bench than active players, head coach Chasta Chamness was equally as excited, even in a loss.
“I’m going to tell you, I’m extremely proud of these girls. We lost by 12 with our two leading scorers out,” Chamness said. “When we got to the locker room after the game, I was jacked. We had young kids that stepped up, played hard and played well. That’s going to pay off come area tournament time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.