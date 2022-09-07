Two local schools will be playing their football games early this week.
Both Hatton and East Lawrence have moved their football games to Thursday nigh to due the potential threat of rain on Friday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Two local schools will be playing their football games early this week.
Both Hatton and East Lawrence have moved their football games to Thursday nigh to due the potential threat of rain on Friday.
Hatton (2-0) will be taking on Tharptown. The Hornets are coming off an unscheduled bye week after their previously scheduled region game with Lindsay Lane was canceled due to the Lions being unable to provide enough numbers to field a team.
East Lawrence (0-2) will be hosting the Deshler Tigers.
The Lawrence County Red Devils are still slated to travel to Ardmore on Friday as scheduled.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.