Hatton softball is never afraid of taking on teams from schools in larger classifications.
The Hornets did that Saturday in Auburn and left wins over 7A and 5A schools.
Hatton defeated 7A Enterprise 4-0 and 5A Alexandria 2-0. Class 7A Auburn beat Hatton 3-0.
In last week’s first state rankings, Auburn was No. 9 in 7A. Enterprise was just outside the 7A top 10. Alexandra was No. 5 in 5A. Hatton (8-11) was No. 2 in Class 2A.
The Hornets weren’t the only softball team to come up with big wins last week either.
The East Lawrence Eagles took on West Morgan in a classic rivalry game, defeating the Rebels 6-5.
--
East Lawrence 6, West Morgan 5: East Lawrence scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 6-4 lead and held on for a win on Thursday.
Kelsi Whitehead had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Eagles. Makayla Austin Callie Pittman and each had a hit and an RBI.
Mattie Rae Gillespie picked up the win in the circle wiyj a complete game.
Jonie Weems had two hits and one RBI for West Morgan, while Chasity Rikard added a double and two RBIs. Abby Lindsey had two hits and Hannah Johnson had one hit and one RBI.
--
Hatton 2, Alexandria 0: Brianna Oliver shutout the Valley Cubs on three hits in five innings with three strikeouts. Bradyn Mitchell and Kailyn Quails both had two hits.
--
Hatton 4, Enterprise 0: The Hornets used Mitchell’s stellar pitching for the five-inning shutout. She allowed just two hits while striking out four. Oliver had a home run. Mitchell and Arlie Armstrong each had two hits.
--
Auburn 3, Hatton 0: Three Hatton errors led to three unearned runs. Mitchell struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings. Quails had two hits and a stolen base.
--
Lawrence County 3, Hamilton 2: The Red Devils pushed the game-winning run home in the sixth inning. Addie Calhoun was the winning pitcher with relief help from Kaytie LouAllen. AB McKay and Ava Templeton each had doubles.
--
Lawrence County 11, Lexington 0: McKenzie Hyche was 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored. Bentlee Cross had a 3-for-3 game with a double. Kaytie LouAllen was the winning pitcher.
--
Mars Hill 14, Lawrence County 5: Hyche had a 3-for-3 game with two runs scored.
--
Lawrence County 8, Cullman 6: AB McKay homered twice and drove in two runs to lead Lawrence County on Thursday.
Ava Templeton had two hits and two RBIs for the Red Devils, while Audrie Sandlin tripled and drove in two runs. McKenzie Hyche pitched 2/3 innings for the win, striking out one.
--
West Morgan 5, Hatton 3: Abby Lindsey had two hits, including a homer, and one RBI for West Morgan on Tuesday.
Kylei Russell had a hit and two RBIs for the Rebels and Lindsey pitched seven innings for the win, allowing three runs while striking out 11.
Marlie Hood homered and drove in two runs for Hatton.
--
Lawrence County 5, Brewer 4: AB McKay went 3-for-4 with a home run to lead Lawrence County.
The Red Devils scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to take a 5-4 lead. Raegan Johnson drove in two runs for Lawrence County.
Gracie Lawrence had three hits and two RBIs for Brewer.
--
Hatton 9, Russellville 3: Bradyn Mitchell went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs for the Hornets.
Anna Potter had three hits and two RBIs for Hatton, while Kailyn Quails homered.
--
East Lawrence 13, Good Hope 3: Kelsi Whitehead led the team with three hits and three RBIs, while Makayla Austin added three hits and two RBIs as East Lawrence cruised past Good Hope on Monday.
Mattie Rae Gillespie picked up the complete game win in the circle.
--
Baseball
--
Hatton 12, Red Bay 2: Micah Harville and Braden Stafford each had a double and two RBIs. Will Steadman went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
--
Hatton 10, New Site 3: Bryson Jeffreys had a 3-for-3 day for Hatton. Joshua Merrel added a double. Harville drove in two runs.
--
Wilson 14, East Lawrence 4: Tylon Smith went 2-for-2 with a double to lead East Lawrence.
--
Fayette County 13, Lawrence County 5: Sutton Phillips doubled and drove in two runs for Lawrence County.
--
Hamilton 11, Lawrence County 0: The Red Devils were limited to five base hits.
--
Rogers 10, Hatton 7: Rogers scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to erase a 6-4 Hatton lead and pick up a win on Thursday.
Micah Harville doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Hatton, while Bryson Jeffreys and John Oliver added one hit and one RBI each.
Ty Caperton led Rogers with two hits, including a double, and three RBIs.
--
West Point 13, Lawrence County 9: Caden Norwood had a hit and three RBIs for Lawrence County in a high-scoring game on Tuesday.
Sutton Phillips had two hits and two RBIs for the Red Devils, while Tripp Engle added a hit and two RBIs. Eli Long had three singles.
--
Lindsay Lane 18, Hatton 4: Jackson Carter went 3-for-5 with five RBIs for Lindsay Lane on Tuesday.
Alexander Cook homered, doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Lions, while Ben Frasier added three hits and three RBIs. Seth Mitchell had a pair of hits and one RBI.
Cook pitched five innings for the win, allowing one run on two hits while striking out seven.
Owen Brackin drove in a run for Hatton and Bryson Jeffreys had two hits.
--
Lindsay Lane 7, Hatton 0: Ray Anderson was dominant on the mound for Lindsay Lane on Tuesday, allowing just one hit over seven innings while striking out 19.
Jackson Carter had two hits and two RBIs for the Lions, while Trey Perkins added a pair of hits and one RBI. Max Morrison had two hits.
Owen Brackin had one hit for Hatton.
--
Falkville 6, Hatton 4: Caden Burnett homered, doubled twice and drove in four runs to lead the Falkville baseball team to a 6-4 win over Hatton on Monday.
Peyton Davis worked six innings for the win, allowing three earned runs on five hits while striking out seven.
Braden Stafford drove in a pair of runs for Hatton and Joshua Merrell had two hits.
