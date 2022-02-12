TANNER – The Tanner boys and girls’ basketball teams both came away champions of Class 2A Area 14 Friday night.
Both teams defeated Hatton, with the boys winning 65-62 and the girls 46-33.
While it has only been two years since the Tanner boys won an area title, the championship was the first for the Rattlers under head coach Dale Taylor.
“it feels great,” Taylor said. “I’m thoroughly excited for our guys. They've put in the work, grown up and matured so much through this year. It showed tonight.”
The area championship was the first for the Tanner girls in four years,
“These girls have really worked hard for this moment,” said Tanner head coach Jordan Paul. “When you play a team three times and beat them the first two, you know it’s going to be difficult to win the third. The girls handled some adversity and really pulled through in the second half.”
--
Tanner boys 65, Hatton 62
A game that came down to the wire was ultimately decided at the end and beginning of each half.
After Hatton led 28-25 late in the first half, Tanner went on a n 18-3 run that stretched midway into the second half. The run ultimately proved to be the deciding factor in the game.
“Our guys had a mindset that they wanted to play with great intensity and the effort was there all night,” Taylor said. “When we started playing disciplined and doing the little things though, that’s what helped us stretch it out.”
Foul trouble played a key part in the game deciding run.
“Khane (Little) got in foul trouble and we needed him in the second half so he came to the bench,” said Hatton head coach Justin Henley. “When he came out we were up three and by halftime we were down three. That’s a six-point swing right there, then we just had a drought to start the second half.”
Despite trailing by 10 with just under four minutes to go, Hatton was able to put together a furious rally. The Hornets would come all the way back to cut the lead to 65-62 with five seconds, seeing a potential game tying three-point shot fall just short at the buzzer.
“I thought it was going in,” Henley said. “It was a good look. About as good a look as you’ll get with 1.1 seconds left.”
Skylar Townsend led Tanner with 22 points, while Hatton’s Khane Little scored a game high 28 points.
Tanner will host Sheffield Tuesday night in the subregional, while Hatton will travel to Mars Hill.
“Getting home court is huge for us,” Taylor said. “We’re 9 or 10-0 at home. All our losses have come on the road.”
--
Tanner girls 46, Hatton 33
Hatton led 17-14 at halftime, but the second half was all Tanner.
The Rattlers outscored the Hornets 32-14 in the second half to seal their championship win.
“We had a come to Jesus meeting at halftime,” Paul joked after the game. “I told them that as bad as we had played, we were only down three and still had the ability to turn it around. The girls took a deep breath, let it out as a group and started laughing. I knew at that moment we were going to be alright.”
For Hatton, which suffered its first area championship loss since 2018, turnovers and poor shooting plagued the Hornets.
“It's hard to win when you can’t score and when you turn the ball over you sure can’t score,” said Hatton head coach Chasta Chamness. “We had some opportunities, did good things to get good looks, but just couldn’t take advantage.”
Shauna Fletcher led Tanner with 15, while Keyera Jeanes had 14. Kailyn Quails led Hatton with nine.
