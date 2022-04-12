Eagles soar into playoffs

East Lawrence head coach Tanner Reed congragulates pitcher Lane Smith on a good inning during a game last Saturday vs. Vinemont 

 Caleb Suggs
CADDO - East Lawrence head coach Tanner Reed called it playoff mentality. 
That was the only way he could describe it. Facing a five run deficit, the Eagles came from behind Tuesday night and knocked off Danville 12-11. 
"I'm jacked," said Reed of his team's win. "We were struggling and they had some good hits with the bases loaded. My kids never gave up though, they had that playoff mentality." 
The win over Danville gave East Lawrence the series win over the Hawks, and secured the Eagles' first playoff berth since 2019. 
"This is big for the program," Reed said. "We've had our highs and lows this season, but the biggest thing is they trust their coach and their coach trusts them. I have faith in all my guys and that's what has led us here." 
East Lawrence took control of the game early, taking a 3-1 lead after the first inning. After the top of the sixth inning however, Danville led 9-4. 
Facing being forced to play a game three to reach the playoffs, Reed put his trust in his players. 
"We were at a point where I'm having to start thinking who do we throw, who do we save for three," Reed said. "But these kids had that playoff mentality, they weren't going to give in." 
The Eagles rewarded Reed's faith, scoring eight runs in the final two innings. Blake Strickland's walk-off double would seal the win. 
Strickland led the team with two hits and four RBIs. Lane Smith had two hits and two RBIs, Trey Rikard two hits and an RBI and Preston Hood had a hit and three RBIs. 
The 2022 season has been the ultimate roller coaster for East Lawrence. After starting 10-1 and climbing to No. 2 in the state, the Eagles lost eight straight. During the hot start, Reed said it would be how his team handled the lows that defined the season. 
The Eagles handled it, winning their final two area series to reach the playoffs. 
"When we were hot I told the guys to stay humble because we would have some rough patches sooner or later," Reed said. "We played some tough competition at the beach, but ever since we came back we've been playing great." 

