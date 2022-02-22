Hatton’s magical run ends in the Elite Eight

HANCEVILLE – Sitting in the postgame press conference, Hatton head coach Chasta Chamness reflected on her team’s season.
The Hornets had just been defeated by Sulligent 52-44 in the finals of the 2A Northwest Regional tournament, denying them a second straight trip to the Final Four. But, despite the loss, all Chamness could feel was pride in her team.
“I can not stress to everybody how proud I am of this team,” Chamness said. “We lost four starters from last year’s team, two more this year to ACL injuries, and still made it to the Elite Eight. They never quit, they never gave up.”
A season after having expectations of making it to Birmingham and the Final Four or bust, the Hornets weren’t expected to even get to the Sweet 16. That fueled them to make it to their third straight Elite Eight.
“A lot of people doubted us,” said Hatton junior Kailyn Quails. “We had a young team, but they really stepped up and showed what kind of players they are.”
Hatton started the game great, building a 14-12 lead after the first quarter. However, in the second quarter things began to unravel. The Hornets found it difficult to hit shots, getting outscored 16-4 in the quarter. They also finished the game with 19 turnovers, shot 10/19 from the free throw line and 2/13 from three, all of which were uncharacteristic of the Hornets.
“We got good looks, got good shots off. We did what we needed to do but the shots didn’t fall,.” Chamness said. “We didn’t shoot free throws well and they pressured us and made us commit 19 turnovers. It’s hard to win games when you do that.”
Quails led Hatton with a game high 25 points, while Chloe Gargis added seven. Both players made the All-Tournament team.
Both players were integral parts in helping Hatton reach the Elite Eight after the injuries of starters Lillie McGregor and Anna Kate Potter.
“It was important for us to step up because a lot of the girls that were having to play didn’t have varsity experience,” Quails said.
“We knew if we wanted to get back here we had to step up,” added Gargis.
Hatton had just one senior this year, McGregor, and no seniors that played in the regional tournament. Expectations will be high for the Hornets in 2023.
"The expectation is to get back to Birmingham,” Chamness said. “That’s it. We won’t settle for less.”
featured
Hatton’s magical run ends in the Elite Eight
- Caleb Suggs Sports Editor
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Alabama House approves controversial anti-riot legislation
- Hatton’s magical run ends in the Elite Eight
- House votes to allow concealed handguns without permit
- Alabama lawmakers to debate transgender bathroom ban
- Inside a special Black History Month rite at 'The Lion King'
- Black innovators who reshaped American gardening, farming
- Students mourn loss of 2 classmates who were shot to death
- ProAssurance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
Most Popular
Articles
- Hillsboro man killed in AL-20 crash
- Decatur woman arrested in Moulton for drug possession
- R.A. Hubbard dominates fourth quarter to knock off Pickens County, advance to Elite Eight
- Big Nance Bridge project to close portion of Alabama 101 next week
- Marlee Sutton Foundation raises $24K for suicide prevention
- Hatton downs Addison to advance to regional finals
- Cobb’s free throw lifts R.A. Hubbard to upset win over Belgreen
- Students mourn loss of 2 classmates who were shot to death
- Even in losing effort, Lawrence County shows future of program Is bright
- Moulton’s first official Mardi Gras
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.