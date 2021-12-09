Amy Speegle knew what she was signing up for.
Speegle took over as head coach of the Hatton volleyball program prior to the 2021 season. Unlike most first year head coaches though, Speegle wasn’t taking over a rebuilding program. Instead, she took over a team fresh off a trip to the state tournament.
Expectations were high from the start, but despite this, Speegle never felt any pressure.
“I’m a go big or go home kind of person so the pressure was never there for me. I feel like when you dream small you end small, so we set our goals high from the start,” Speegle said.
Speegle said that she might have put more pressure on the team than she received.
“I knew what their potential was, I knew what they were capable of,” Speegle said. “Because of that I probably pressed a little early on and we weren’t hitting on all cylinders. But you never want to peak early on. We peaked at the right time and it helped us have a great season.”
The Hornets finished runner up in the Northwest Regional and advanced all the way to the Elite Eight of the state volleyball tournament.
It is because of this that Speegle was named the Lawrence County coach of the year.
“I was really pleased with our season. Last season we got to the state tournament for the first time in several seasons and it was really good exposure for the team,” Speegle said. “When I came in I told the girls I thought they were capable of state champs. Obviously we came up a little short of that, but I believe that the girls saw that that goal wasn’t farfetched.”
Coming into the season Speegle said her biggest goal was for the Hornet volleyball program to take the next step to the championship level of the girls basketball and softball programs.
She feels they accomplished that.
“I think we did, I really do,” she said. “I think we saw what we were capable of. We played at the highest level and saw what we needed to do to win a championship.”
“We have a lot of girls coming back next year and I think the confidence is there to go all the way.”
--
Quails and Hutto earn player of the year
The two most dominant players in the county this year were Lawrence County’s Anna Clare Hutto and Hatton’s Kailyn Quails.
The two were so dominant in fact that it was impossible to pick one over the other, earning them both player of the year honors.
Hutto wrapped up a stellar career at Lawrence County. A do it all star, she finished her senior year with 1229 assists, 348 digs, 255 kills, 120 aces and 84 blocks.
“She’s the ultimate team player in my opinion,” said Lawrence County head coach Robyn Hutto. “She cares more about team success and the team really followed her lead. When she did well the team did well.”
Quails was an offense force for the Hornets, finishing with 582 kills which led the county.
“She’s one of the most dominant athletes I’ve ever coached,” Speegle said. “She sees the floor better than most kids. The way she can adjust on the fly is just incredible.”
Quails will be back next season to try and lead Hatton to a state championship.
“When she’s on she brings the energy to the team and the other girls follow suit,” Speegle said. “She needs to work on consistency sometimes, but I think her confidence and leadership grew this year and it will continue to grow.”
On the other side, Hutto, who has earned almost every accolade imaginable in high school volleyball, will be a difficult player to replace.
“Ever since she was a small kid she’s been doing things to help this program, things behind the scenes that a lot of people don’t even know about,” Hutto said. “Sometimes I think I did her a disservice because she could have racked up more stats if I ran a certain offense, but as I said she’s a term first player. She’s meant a lot to this program and she will be missed.”
