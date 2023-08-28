Frost leads Lawrence County over Danville

DANVILLE — Quarterback Parker Frost played a role in four second-quarter touchdowns as Lawrence County opened its 2023 season with a 41-7 victory over homestanding Danville.
Frost, a junior, ran for one touchdown and passed for three more in the second quarter as the Red Devils won their season opener for the second consecutive year. He threw a fourth TD pass in the fourth quarter.
After a scoreless first quarter, Frost raced 12 yards for the game’s first score, and Joseph Espitia added the extra point to give Lawrence County a 7-0 advantage at the 10:35 mark.
Three minutes later, Frost tossed a 69-yard touchdown pass to Braylon Dane and Espitia added his second PAT, making the score 14-0 with 7:35 left in the first half.
With 1:11 left in the second quarter, Brody Bean took a pass from Frost and raced 70 yards for a touchdown.
Frost threw his third second-quarter touchdown pass with a 5-yard connection to Dane. Frost added the two-point conversion to make the score 28-0 at intermission.
Early in the fourth quarter, Frost threw his final touchdown pass in the game. This time, he connected with Arnold Alexander for a 40-yard pass.
Danville got on the scoreboard with 6:13 left in the game when Colby Reed scored on a 9-yard run.
The game’s final score came when Lawrence County backup quarterback Jack Boyll threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Braxton Lindsey.
Lawrence County faces Guntersville at home Friday night.
