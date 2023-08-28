Frost leads Lawrence County over Danville

Lawrence County's Braylon Dane runs past Danville's Cody Barber on his way to a 69-yard touchdown run.

 Deangelo McDaniel

DANVILLE — Quarterback Parker Frost played a role in four second-quarter touchdowns as Lawrence County opened its 2023 season with a 41-7 victory over homestanding Danville.

Frost, a junior, ran for one touchdown and passed for three more in the second quarter as the Red Devils won their season opener for the second consecutive year. He threw a fourth TD pass in the fourth quarter.

