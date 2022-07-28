Hatton embracing expectations in 2022

SHEFFIELD - “I told coach (Denton) Bowling since he sent me to do this, that I was going to tell everybody that anything short of a state championship was a failure this year.”
Hatton offensive coordinator Jarod Helms, who was standing in for head coach Denton Bowling, joked at media days held at the Clarion Inn in Sheffield on Tuesday. But while it may have been a passing joke, there was some seriousness wrapped in it.
Because if ever there was a year for Hatton football to have a breakout season, this could be in.
“Last year we didn’t have a lot of expectations, but went above and beyond to go 5-5 and reach the playoffs for the second year in a row, which is a big deal at Hatton,” Helms said. “This year we have basically our whole team back and that’s kind of a big story. We’re excited.”
The Hornets lost just two seniors off of last year’s team. Expectations are high in 2022 and the players know it.
“We’ve been to the playoffs the past two years but have gone out in the first round,” said senior quarterback Briley Kerby. “This year we have a chance to make a deep run.”
Goals such as winning a region championship, hosting a playoff game, and winning a playoff game are things that haven’t been done at Hatton in a long time.
Potentially bringing that success would mean the world to a community starving for it.
“Football is king and if the football team is having success then that impacts the community, the school, the classrooms, the other sports,” Helms said. “Success can be determined in a lot of ways, but I’ve been in this business long enough to know that winning solves problems and creates something special.”
