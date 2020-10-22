For Hatton, it wasn’t just about winning, it was about making a statement.
Consider that statement made.
The Hornets defeated Sheffield Thursday in what can only be described as a beat down, 56-6. The win earns them their first trip the AHSAA state playoffs in five years.
Usually stone cold Hatton head coach Denton Bowling couldn’t help but be all smiles after the Hornet’s momentous win.
“Man, this feels great,” said Bowling. “These seniors have been with me longer than anyone and they’ve worked so hard for this. No one deserves this more than them.”
From the opening kickoff, literally, the game was never in doubt. Star receiver Ridge Harrison took the kick 93 yards to the house and the Hornets never looked back.
“Jaxson (Mitchell) told me to take it to the crib and that’s what I did, said Harrison, a basketball start who’s playing his first year of football. “I’m glad I decided to play this win feels amazing.”
Harrison’s kickoff return started an offensive onslaught that didn’t stop until the scoreboard read 56-0.
Harrison added a 69-yard touchdown catch, while Carter Reed and Jaxson Mitchell both had two touchdown runs.
The win over the Bulldogs was the first in Hatton’s history.
“We had never beat them and every time we played it was either close or they were blowing us out,” Mitchell said. “It feels great for us to be on the other end tonight.”
The playoffs have alluded the Hornet’s the past two years and it was always because of Sheffield. The Bulldogs win over Hatton 17-16 in 2018 and 14-6 last year kept the Hornets home in November both seasons.
That wasn’t the case this year as Hatton would not be denied a third time.
“We had a little chip on our shoulder. We had seen all the things that already had Sheffield in the playoffs so the kids felt disrespected,” Bowling said. “We felt that this was our time and hats off to these kids and our coaches for preparing well and going out and getting it done.”
The trip to the playoffs will be the first for the Hornets under Bowling. It’s a special moment for both coach and players as they have had to scratch and claw to get here, playing in one of the toughest regions in Alabama.
“I can’t say enough about them. These kids deserve it they really do,” Bowling said. “Year in and year out we’ve come in and grinded and dealt with the ups and downs of high school football. But even when they came up short sometimes, they never quit and that says a lot of the leadership we have on this team.”
Hatton will travel to Clements next week to close out the season. Their first-round matchup is yet to be decided, although it will likely be Aliceville or Addison.
“We have to get ready for Clements next week, finish out the season strong,” said Bowling. “Then it’ll be time to get ready for the playoffs and whoever we come up against.”
