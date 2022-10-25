BIRMINGHAM - The Lawrence County Red Devils' season came to an end Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the 5A state volleyball tournament.
The Red Devils fell to Montgomery Academy 3-1 (25-23, 21-25, 19-25, 21-25), ending their season at 35-23.
Lawrence County won the first set and led in the other three, but were unable pull the wins out.
"When our serve-receive is on, its on," said Lawrence County head coach Robyn Hutto. "I told them we couldn't give up aces no matter what, we had to keep the ball in play. The last two sets they had big runs doing that."
Officiating also played a big part in the game.
"We're not going to blame it on officiating, but sometimes you just need a call to go your way," Hutto said.
The Eagles were beneficiaries of multiple calls that swung the momentum in their favor.
"It affected us a lot. It started in the second set and rolled over," Hutto said. "There was a ball in the third set that was out they called in. Instead of being 20-20, it was 21-19 and they went on a run. There were several times where it just deflated us."
Ava Boyll led the team with 17 kills, 15 digs and four blocks. Kylie Graham had 36 assist and seven digs, while Bentlee Cross had 14 digs and eight kills.
The Red Devils have now been to the state tournament two years in a row with young squads. They will return all but two players next year, including five starters.
"I told them to remember this feeling," Hutto said. "5A north will be stacked again and it'll be tough to get back as always. But we have the experience."
