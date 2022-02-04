Lawrence County falls to Brooks in regular season finale

MOULTON – A game tying shot at the buzzer just missed Friday night and it resulted in a narrow loss for Lawrence County’s girls.
The Red Devils were taking on Brooks, and fell to the Lions 40-37.
Lawrence County held complete control in the first half, building a 28-18 by halftime. However, the momentum of the game changed when Brooks outscored the Red Devils 15-2 in the third quarter.
“We just ran out of gas, which doesn’t happen often to us,” said Lawrence County head coach K.C. Orr. “We ran out of gas and our intensity just went down. I’m not sure what the case was because that’s hard to do on senior night.”
Lawrence County trailed by five after the third quarter, but managed a comeback, tying the game at 36-36 midway through the fourth. Skye Letson was a catalyst in the comeback coming off the bench. The junior center was a force in the paint grabbing multiple offensive and defensive rebounds.
“Skye is a big piece, we need her to be successful,” Orr said. “We don’t have many bigs, people tell us all the time we don’t really look like a basketball team. Skye stepping up and finding her next level is huge for our success.”
Despite tying the game late, Lawrence County was unable to find another basket, managing just one free throw in the final minutes. Two three point shot attempts with less than 15 seconds would fall short, sealing the loss.
Taylor Williams led Lawrence County with 14 points, while Erin McDaniel led Brooks with 12.
The loss ends the regular season on a sour note but Orr hopes his team, as others have done, will be able to use it as a positive wake up call ahead of the area tournament.
“I know the kind of girls I have. They’re resilient,” Orr said. “They don’t back away from a challenge and I plan on challenging them. We’ll see how they respond on Monday.”
Lawrence County will host Russellville in the first round of the area tournament Monday at 6. The winner will face West Point on Thursday at West Point.
--
Brooks boys 63, Lawrence County 30
Brooks used a 19-2 run starting late in the first and going through the second to pull away Friday night.
The Lions turned a five point end of first quarter lead into a 18 point lead by halftime.
Trace Richard led Lawrence County with eight points, while Alandis Johnson had six. Kyler Murks led Brooks with 21 points.
Lawrence County will host the winner of Russellville and West Point next Friday in the finals of the Class 5A Area 15 tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.