Two Lawrence County athletes came away with state championships this past weekend at the state track and field meet.
R.A. Hubbard's Eva Armstead and Lawrence County's Savannah Williams both finished in first place to bring home individual state titles.
Armstead, who is just a seventh grader, finished in first place of the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.85.
She also finished fourth in the 100 meter dash and seventh in the 100 meter hurdles.
Williams won the class 5A 800 meter run with a time of 2:26.25. Williams also finished second in the 1600 meter run, while Taylor Williams finished fifth and Katie Mae Coan seventh.
The Lawrence County girls finished second in the 4x800 meter relay.
Taylor and Savannah Williams, along with Katie Mae Coan finished second, third and fourth respectively in the Class 5A 3200 meter run.
Hubbard's honesty Lee finished fourth in the 400 meter dash
