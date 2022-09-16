Brewer beats Lawrence County 21-7

MOULTON — Brewer quarterback Caden Childers tossed three touchdowns as the visiting Patriots defeated Lawrence County High 21-7 in a 5A, Region 8 matchup Friday night.
Will Clemons caught two of Childers’ touchdown passes, while Garrett Clemons hauled in the third.
The Patriots improved their record to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in region play. Meanwhile, Lawrence County dropped to 1-4 and remains winless in region competition.
After a scoreless first quarter, Childers connected with Will Clemons for a 21-yard touchdown pass. David Perez added the PAT to give Brewer a 7-0 advantage with 9:28 remaining in the first half.
The Red Devils tied the score at 7-7 with 4:56 left in the second quarter when Wyatt Dutton scored on a 6-yard run and Eric Gordon added the extra point.
Following a Lawrence County turnover, Childers connected with Garrett Clemons on a 27-yard touchdown pass and Perez added the PAT, making the score 14-7 with 2:49 remaining in the second.
Brewer scored the game’s final points on the last play of the first half when Childers connected with Will Clemons on a touchdown pass.
The game was the 19th meeting between the schools, and the win gave the Patriots a 10-9 advantage in the series.
