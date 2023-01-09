For the Hatton Hornets, 2022 was a success in more ways than one.
There was their overall record. The Hornets finished 7-3, playing just a nine game regular season.
Hatton also advanced to the playoffs for the third year in a row, the first time that’s happened since the Hornets went four straight in 1999-2002.
But the challenges Hatton faced came more than on the field.
With the closure of R.A Hubbard, the Hornets found themselves with new teammates just a few months prior to the season.
Still, they were able to overcome the obstacles to give Hatton its first seven win season since 2014.
“This season was historic in more ways than one,” said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. “The challenges this team faced showed up in more than just our record. We had new guys coming in as late as week three of the season. For them to overcome everything and have the success that we had, it speaks volumes about these kids.”
Determined to prove the naysayers wrong, the Hornets made a loud statement in their first game, walking arm in arm on the field in a show of brotherhood.
“It’s probably the best thing I’ve ever seen or been a part of as a coach,” Bowling said of that night. “To know that the game of football can teach so much, and showcase that we’re moving on. Adults from around this county, around this state and this country can learn so much from what these 87 young men are doing right now.”
“At a time when there’s so much volatility as it exists in society, these kids are once again proving they can overcome when given the opportunity.”
Because of the season Hatton had, Bowling was named The Moulton Advertiser county coach of the year.
“It didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but to see these kids grow through all the adversity they faced, I couldn’t have been more proud,”
