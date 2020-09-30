Jesse Owens is a native of Lawrence County, hailing from the small community of Oakville and that is something that the citizens of Lawrence County boast proudly.
In his hometown you will find a museum dedicated to the life and career of Owens.
Down the road from the museum sits the Oakville Indian Mounds, which hosts the annual Jesse Owens Classic cross country. This year will be the 22nd installment of that race, as it takes place this Friday Oct. 2 and Saturday Oct. 3
Sure, the classic is a cross country run and Owens was technically a track star. However, it would be impossible to hold a race so close to the birthplace of the greatest runner that ever lived and not name it after him.
Just like Owens did in his life, the Jesse Owens Classic has become a household name, not just in Alabama, but across the entire southeast.
“We’re excited this year to have five states that will be included,” said Stanley Johnson who helps organize the race with the Jesse Owens Runners Club. “Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi and Florida will all be represented.”
In the past, there have been more states that have made the travel to compete in the Jesse Owens Classic. However, because of Covid-19, that has affected the ability for several out of state teams to be able to travel.
Still, Johnson says they expect to have outstanding numbers despite the challenges they face as a result of the pandemic.
“Our numbers our down and we expected that,” Johnson said. “But we still have around 3,000 runners and 170 schools that are registered.”
Local residents of Lawrence County aren’t taking the race for granted, especially since they were unsure if they would be able to have a season just two months ago.
“Just a few months ago we didn’t even know if we’d have a season and now here, we are getting to host the first race of October,” said Johnson. “a lot of people around the community, not just those that are associated with a runner, are excited.”
A step up in competition
Johnson will be doing more than just organizing the race this weekend. He will also be coaching the Lawrence County Red Devils.
The Red Devils are the top ranked team in 5A coming in. However, Johnson knows the competition will be steeper than anything they’ve faced so far this season.
“I feel really good about our team and how they’ve performed so far this season,” he said. “But the level of competition at this race will be kicked up to a whole new level.”
Several of the best runners in Lawrence County and Alabama will be running this weekend and that includes Red Devil runner Katie Mae Coan. Just a seventh grader, Coan is nationally ranked as an individual runner.
Johnson expects good performances from Coan and the rest of his boys and girls’ teams.
“Luckily, this team isn’t satisfied,” he said. “They realize we have a lot of teams breathing down our neck.”
Lawrence County will be in action on Saturday morning with the other 5A-7A schools. First race is set to start at 8:15 a.m.
The small school races, which will be Class 1A-4A, will be on Friday beginning at 4 p.m.
Full schedule of times, as well as any Covid-19 protocols, can be found at al.milesplit.com
