East Lawrence gets big win at home vs. Elkmont

Just five days ago, the Eagles were walking off their home court heartbroken. East Lawrence had watched a nine-point lead wither away in the final minutes of the Lawrence County finals.
Less than a week later, they weren’t going to make the same mistakes twice.
Less than a week after that defeat, facing a similar situation, East Lawrence did everything right in the game’s closing minute, and it allowed them to walk away with a big win over Elkmont 63-56.
“We get in a hurry sometimes, but for the most part we’ve played good at the end of games this season,” said East Lawrence head coach Baine Garner. “We made our free throws, but the most important thing was we got big defensive stops and when you get those stops you’re going to win.”
The win gave the Eagles their second straight after their tough loss in the county finals, the best bounce back they could have hoped for.
“They were back in the gym shooting on Sunday and we had a great practice on Monday,” Garner said. “These kids are resilient. Winning two games this week against two quality teams, they amaze me on they just keep fighting.”
Payton Kelly, who finished the game with 16 points, says the Eagles are getting on the same page at the right time.
“It was a great team win,” Kelly said. “We know that if we want to go far we have to get on the same page and that’s what we’ve done.”
East Lawrence led the whole game thanks to a strong first half shooting. It was a half that the Red devils never fully recovered from.
“The first half we just didn’t play with the defensive intensity that we usually do,” said Elkmont head coach Eric Smith. “Give credit to East Lawrence, they shot the ball very well. But I didn’t think we played with the intensity that we normally have and it cost.”
East Lawrence has come a long way with their shooting compared to the beginning of the year when they were shooting in the low 20s of field goal percentage. That improvement has positioned them to make a big run this postseason.
“When we share the ball, execute and don’t rush shots, that's when we score,” Garner said. “When we’re patient we execute well and the guys are starting to really do a good job of that.”
In addition to Kelly’s 16, Payton Davenport led the team with 18, while Zack Terry finished with 14. Layton Smith led Elkmont with 18 and Hunter Broadway finished with 12.
These two could meet again down the road, with that meeting possibly coming in sub-regionals. If they meet again, it will be a rubber match after they split their two regular season meetings.
“That’s something we talked about. They’re a team we could definitely see in sub-regionals,” Garner said. “Elkmont beat us at their place second game of the year, so we wanted to win this one because we knew we could see them again.”
