East Lawrence falls to Winston County

CADDO - The East Lawrence Eagles took a tough loss Friday in their season opener.
The Eagles were no match for Winston County's powerful run game and it resulted in a 40-15 loss to the Yellow Jackets.
"We've got to figure out how to be a tougher team," said East Lawrence head coach Sean Holt.
East Lawrence opened the scoring on the first drive when quarterback Walker Letson scrambled and found Quintez McCoy for a 71 yard touchdown to give the Eagles 7-0 lead.
Winston County would answer quickly, however, rushing down the field and scoring to make it 8-7. Another touchdown run would make it 16-7.
The Eagles had a chance to cut the lead just before halftime when they pushed inside the 10 yard line, but a fumble would end the scoring threat,
"We had opportunities, It was only 16-7 at half and we should've scored one more time," Holt said. "If we could have done some things like we've worked on we might've even been in the lead, but at least 16-14 at half."
In the second half the Yellow Jackets would take control, gashing East Lawrence on the ground to the tune of three long touchdown drives.
"It wasn't anything scheme wise they did, they were just more physical," Holt said. "I'm not calling any of our kids out by no means, but football is a hard game. We have to learn to be more physical."
East Lawrence would score once more when Kameron Pitt rumbled for a 10 yard touchdown run.
The Eagles were short handed in the second half, playing without quarterback Walker Letson and star athlete Jaylan Smith, but Holt din't make excuses.
"I don't know how much it affected us. In the second half we didn't have the ball that much," Holt said. "Maybe it affected us because we couldn't sustain drives, but we just couldn't figure out how to get a stop."
East Lawrence will open region play next week on the road at Deshler.
