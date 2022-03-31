The Moulton Advertiser girls All-County team
Player of the year: Katelyn Cooper - Cooper was a star for the Chiefs in 2020-21. She averaged a double double for the season, finishing with 17 points per game and 11 rebounds per game, while helping the Chiefs reach the Sweet 16. She was a third team All-State selection.
--
Coach of the year: Chasta Chamness, Hatton - A year after reaching the Class 2A finals, Chamness put together arguably her best coaching performance. Under her guidance, the Hornets overcame the loss of four starters from the 2020-21 team, as well as two more 2021-2022 starters to injuries, to go 16-11 and advance all the way to the Elite Eight
--
First team
Katelyn Cooper, R.A. Hubbard
Savannah Williams, Lawrence County
Kailyn Quails, Hatton
Anna Clare Hutto, Lawrence County
Taylor Williams, Lawrence County
--
Second team
Chloe Gargis, Hatton
Dagen Brown, Hatton
Honesty Lee, R.A. Hubbard
Ava Boyll, Lawrence County
Teryhn Taylor, East Lawrence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.