Coan leads Lawrence County girls to state championship

BIRMINGHAM — Katie Mae Coan and the Lawrence County Red Devils enjoyed a big day Saturday at the 2023 AHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Birmingham Crossplex, as Coan captured two individual state championships to help lead the Red Devils to the girls Class 4A-5A team championship.
Coan won the 1600 meter run (5:16.92) and 3200 meter run (11:30.83) titles, while Lawrence County’s 4x800 meter relay team also won a championship.
