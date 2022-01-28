DECATUR – When you’re hot you’re hot and there was no one hotter than Decatur Heritage’s scorers late Friday night.
After trailing for the first two and a half quarters, the Eagles found their groove, sinking three straight three pointers to end the third quarter. The shooting would spark a run that would lead Decatur Heritage to a 63-56 win.
“We started collapsing the middle, kicking the ball out and knocking some good shots down,” said Decatur Heritage head coach Jason Marshall. “Our energy wasn’t great in the first half and they have a good team, so I was glad to see us able to come back and get the win.”
Lawrence County raced out to a 13-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 29-22 at halftime. The Red Devils seemed to be in full control, until the scoring onslaught from the Eagles began. Lawrence County head coach Darius Steger could only tip his cap to his opponent.
“They just got hot at the right time,” Steger said. “Our offense got a little stagnant, but I was really pleased with our effort. They just made the shots.”
Friday was the second game in week the Red Devils have gone cold to end a game, but Steger said he wasn’t concerned.
“When we’re hot we’re hot. We know we have guys that can score,” Steger said. “The biggest thing is when we don’t make a couple shots we have to trust our dribble and drive. We have guys that can attack the basket, so we just have to do a better job of taking advantage of that.”
Decatur Heritage made six three point shots in the second half, which opened up the inside for Brayden Kyle. Kyle finished the game with 25 points and 15 rebounds, 14 of those points coming in the second half.
“Most people the way they guard Brayden is they sink down and try to collapse the middle,” Marshall said. “When we throw it inside, it opens up looks for us outside. And when we make those shots they have to come out and guard us. It opens everything up.”
In addition to Kyle’s 25, Jordan Davis had 16 and Bo Solley had 14. Alandis Johnson led Lawrence County with 14, while Connor Southern had five.
--
Lawrence County girls 64, Decatur Heritage 56
Lawrence County fell behind 15-2, but rebounded quickly. The Red Devils went on a 17-3 run that gave them the lead and ultimately helped turn what could have been a runaway game into a win.
“I think that speaks to the character of our girls,” said Lawrence County K.C. Orr. “They could have easily given this game up, said it’s not our night. But that’s just not the character of our team.”
Decatur Heritage managed to retake the lead 26-22 at halftime, but the third quarter was all Lawrence County. The Red Devils outscored the Eagles 24-11 in the quarter.
“I didn’t even realize it was that much,” Orr said. “We came in at halftime, we had done our job pf making it a tight game after a rough start. The second half was just about imposing our will and that’s what we did.”
Savannah Williams led Lawrence County with 19, while Anna Clare Hutto had 15 and Taylor Williams had 13. Genie Mcghee led Decatur Heritage with 14,
