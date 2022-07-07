Garner, Reed help lead East Lawrence to successful season

CADDO - 2022 was a big success for East Lawrence baseball.
For head coach Tanner Reed, it might have been even bigger.
In his first season, not just as head coach of the Eagles, but as a head coach period he led his team to a 17-10 finish, reached the state playoffs and were ranked as high as No. 2 in class 3A.
Because of this, Reed was chosen as The Moulton Advertiser county baseball coach of the year.
“Going back and looking at it, the kids really bought in to what we were trying to accomplish,” Reed said. “We had some rough parts during the season and they could have easily folded, but they didn’t.”
The season got off to the best start the Eagles could imagine, going 9-1 and reaching No. 2 in the 3A state rankings. But as good as the start was, the middle was almost as bad as they lost their next seven in a row.
However, even through their hot start, Reed said the season would be defined with how they handled the lows, whenever they came. Handled it they did, winning the games needed down the stretch to reach the playoffs.
“When we went through that bad stretch we were playing a lot of good teams in 4A-6A, especially down at the beach,” Reed said. “They handled it well. They overcame adversity and won the battles that we needed to win.”
--
A needed ace
One of the critical reasons to East Lawrence’s success in 2022 was the play of junior Coleman Garner.
After being a solid player his first two seasons, Garner took a step up, becoming the team’s ace.
“We kind of saw it coming. All offseason he had been putting in the work that he needed to,” Reed said.
Garner finished the season with a 7-2 record, .3545 ERA, and 72 strikeouts, while also batting over .300.
Because of this he was chosen as The Moulton Advertiser county baseball player of the year.
“When he was on the mound, we could beat anybody,” Reed said. “And at the plate he could be a spark for us. He played a big role this season.”
Just a junior, Garner has one more year left for the Eagles. And Reed thinks he still has room to grow.
“Absolutely he does,” Reed said. “We lost some good players, but we return a lot of our pitching and Coleman is going to play a big part.”
--
A new standard
Things will get tougher moving forward as East Lawrence makes the jump to 4A.
But with the success this past season, Reed believes they’ve set themselves up to handle the move.
“I feel like we’ve set a program standard,” he said. “We know it’s going to be tougher, but we feel like we’re prepared.”
