Quarterback Keyondrick Cobb threw five touchdowns and added another on the ground Thursday night to lead R.A. Hubbard to a big win over Waterloo.
Kyle Hampton had three receiving touchdowns and a kickoff return for a touchdown, while Myle Hampton and Mikey McCoy each had a receiving touchdown.
The win moves Hubbard to 5-3 on the season and 5-1 in Class 1A Region 8 play.
