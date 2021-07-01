The 2021 Moulton Advertiser All-County baseball team:
Player of the year: Micah Owens, Lawrence County - Owens finished the year batting .349 with a .462 on base percentage from the team’s leadoff spot. He scored 27 runs and stole 16 bases, while also driving in 17 runs.
Coach of the year: Ryan Bowerman, Lawrence County - The Red Devils finished 18-10 on the year.
-
First team
Micah Owens, Lawrence County OF - Batted .349 with a .462 on base percentage from the team’s leadoff spot. He scored 27 runs and stole 16 bases, and had 17 RBIs.
Will Steadman, Hatton C - Finished with a .468 batting average and a .598 on base percentage, while driving in 20 RBIs and scoring 27 runs.
BenMichael Bennett, Lawrence County SS - Batted .349 with 11 RBIs and 17 runs scored.
Wil Terry, Hatton SS - Finished with a .427 average and a .618 slugging percentage. Drove in 23 RBIs and scored 31 runs.
Parker Huff, Hatton C - Had a .419 average with a .537 on base percentage. Had 23 RBIs and scored 22 runs.
Matthew Proctor, Lawrence County P - Finished the year with a 6-1 win/loss record with a 2.136 ERA and 1.169 WHIP.
Lane Smith, East Lawrence P - The freshman was the Eagles’ ace, finishing with a 2.299 ERA and a 1.139 WHIP.
Neal Blaxton, East Lawrence OF/P - The senior had a .302 average and .482 on base percentage, while driving in 20 runs.
Zach Lemay, East Lawrence C - Finished with a .324 average and .461 OBP with 15 RBIs.
-
Second team
Zac Shelton, East Lawrence IF/P
Carson Posey, East Lawrence IF/OF
Cole Turner, Lawrence County P/IF
Kaden Edwards, Lawrence County P/UT
Garrett Lee, Lawrence County P/OF
Ridge Harrison, Hatton OF
