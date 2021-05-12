Prep softball roundup: Hatton, East Lawrence punch tickets to regionals

The Hatton Hornets and East Lawrence Eagles are headed to the North softball regional tournament.
The two teams punched their tickets to tournament this past week in their respective area tournaments.
Hatton advanced to the regional by winning the class 2A area 13 championship.
The Hornets knocked off Falkville in the finals 3-1 to finish undefeated in the tournament.
Hatton got down early to the Blue Devils 1-0, but scored three runs in the sixth inning to seal the win.
Mallory Lane tied the game on an RBI single and later scored on a sacrifice fly. Anna Kate Potter scored on an error.
Ashlyn Potter picked up the win in the circle, allowing five hits but just one run. Mallie Yarbrough led the team with two hits.
East Lawrence 5, Phil Campbell 3:
The Eagles scored five runs in the fourth and fifth innings to overcome a 3-0 deficit.
Maddie Osborn led the team with three hits and two RBIs. Emma Coan had two hits and an RBI, while Tori Spears had two hits.
Spears also picked up the win in the circle, allowing six hits and three runs in the seven innings.
The win advanced the Eagles to the regional tournament.
Hatton 8, Falkville 2:
In the opening game of the area tournament, the Hornets made short work of the Blue Devils. .
Bradyn Mitchell had a huge game, finishing with two hits and four RBIs.
Mitchell also picked up the win in the circle, allowing just three hits and one run with six strikeouts in five innings.:
Danville 18, East Lawrence 0:
After an emotional victory over Phil Campbell, the Eagles couldn’t quite catchup to Danville in the area championship.
Russellville 11, Lawrence County 1:
The Red Devils season came to a shocking end to Russellville in the area tournament.
