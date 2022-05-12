Dawson signs with Northwest Shoals

Another talented Hatton softball star signed to continue her career at the next level.
In a ceremony held at Hatton High School on Monday, senior Katie Dawson inked her letter of intent to play softball at Northwest Shoals Community College.
“I’m very excited I get to further my career,” Dawson said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity.”
Dawson has been the starting catcher since her freshman year in 2019.
“Katie is arguably one of the best catchers in all of North Alabama,” said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. “We go to the regionals in 2018 and our catcher gets sick so we have to rely on Katie as an eighth grader. From that moment she has built up each year.”
Bowling credited Dawson with being more than just a great catcher.
“She’s great defensively, she has a great arm but the most underrated part is her brain. She knows our system and implements it daily,” Bowling said. “Throw in how improved she’s been with the bat this year and she’s turned into every bit the player we thought she could be and more.”
“Northwest is getting one heck of a player,” Bowling said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.