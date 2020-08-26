Lawrence County, R.A. Hubbard move games to Thursday

Because of a lot of rain moving in this weekend from Hurricanes down in the Gulf, some teams across North Alabama are opting to move their games to Thursday.
Two Lawrence County schools are a part of that. Lawrence County and R.A. Hubbard will be playing on Thursday.
Lawrence County will be at Hazel Green, while R.A. Hubbard will be at home vs. Colbert County.
East Lawrence's home game vs. West Morgan and Hatton's road game at Central Florence are still slated for Friday night.
This story will be updated if there are additional changes
