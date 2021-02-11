Hatton dominates Tanner to win third straight area title

At Hatton, winning the area championship has just become a February tradition,
After all, the Lady Hornets have now won three in a row.
Hatton defeated Tanner Thursday night in dominating fashion, edging the Rattlers 90-50.
The win gave them their straight area championship.
"You don't see many teams that can do that," said Hatton head coach Chasta Chamness. "I can't even put into words how extremely proud I am of these girls."
When Hatton was upset in the final of the county tournament by Lawrence County, they knew they had some things to work. However, Chamness said she would gladly trade a county championship if it meant winning an area championship.
Thursday night she got her wish, and the Hornets looked almost perfect doing it.
"We talked about it after that loss. We said have two choices, let this loss define our season or we can learn from our mistakes," Chamness said. "These girls have practiced hard and have bought in to our program and our system."
Kamie Kirk finished the game with 20 points, while Grace-Ann Johnson had 16.
Josie Harville was the game's leading scorer, pouring in 31. Harville missed the area tournament, and entire season, last year because of an ACL injury.
"It feels good," Harville. "Having sat the bench and watched last season, I knew that my senior year I was going to go all out."
Hatton now begins their road to Birmingham, a goal they set for themselves at the end of last season, when they came up just three points short.
"I like our chances a lot," Chamness said. "If we continue to do the little things right and shoot the ball well. I mean, that's a very good Tanner team we just put 90 points on. So, if we continue to play like that, I think we have a very good chance."
