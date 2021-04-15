Lawrence County’s Cole Turner is ‘As good a boy as there’s ever been’

Having grown up in Moulton and graduated from Lawrence County High School, baseball coach Ryan Bowerman knows what to expect from his fanbase.
This spring, though, he’s noticed fans pay a little more attention and pull a little harder when 6-foot-4 senior right-hander and Jacksonville State signee Cole Turner takes the hill.
“When he’s on the mound and he throws that fastball and he blows it by a kid, we’re going to get some whoops and hollers and a little bit of redneck yell,” Bowerman said, “and it seems like it’s a little bit louder because it’s him.”
For good reason.
Every Red Devils fan knows the tragedy Turner has endured, how he lost his parents – Ken, 50, and Wendi Turner, 51 – in a traffic crash in March 2020 when their car collided head-on with a pick-up truck trying to pass another vehicle. They know Cole was a passenger and suffered minor injuries in the crash that killed his parents.
The Turners’ deaths sent shockwaves through the community. Mom Wendi was a beloved cafeteria worker. Cole found solace in the close-knit Moulton community and moved to nearby Danville to live with his father’s sister and her husband.
“Cole is a very special young man,” said Darlene Williams, his aunt and guardian. “He’s very dedicated in playing ball. I don’t know how he can do it, but he can stay focused when he needs to be. He doesn’t let his emotions get to him.
“He’s as good a boy as there’s ever been, if you ask me. Ken and Wendi did a fine job raising him.”
Turner’s ability to thrive in the wake of his parents’ deaths explain why he’s the Class 5A, Region 8 recipient in the Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Program’s Achievement category, which honors senior athletes who have overcome personal adversity to excel. All regional winners receive a $3,000 scholarship and could win more when statewide winners are announced at the statewide banquet April 12.
A total of 104 seniors, 52 achievement and 52 scholar student-athlete recipients, will be honored at the 36th annual Bryant-Jordan Foundation Awards Banquet to be held at the Birmingham Sheraton Hotel ballroom beginning at 6 p.m.
Former Hoover High School and University of Alabama standout Marlon Humphrey, now in the NFL as a cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens, will be the keynote speaker at this year’s banquet. No more tickets are available for this year’s event, but the event is being live-streamed by the Bryant-Jordan Foundation and can be accessed at the following link the night of the banquet.
Those who know Cole best describe him as quiet, calm and focused. Those qualities have been amplified as he’s worked to cope with the loss of his parents. He credits his friends, his older brother, Blaine, and his aunt and uncle for helping him handle the emotional upheaval of the last year.
“I have a lot of very supportive friends who were always there for me,” he said. “I’d talk to them about stuff. People knew my parents – everybody loved my parents around here. That helped a lot, just to get to talk to people about it and stuff.”
Added Blaine, “He’s got a good friend group, that’s for sure. They’d come visit us and bring us food. I think he’s really latched onto his friend group as a way to cope with it, and they’ve been with him every step of the way.”
Blaine also lauded his aunt and uncle for providing stability for Cole, who was just 16 at the time of the crash.
“They are some of the most loving people I have ever known,” Blaine said. “They swooped right in and were like, ‘We’ve got you. We’re taking care of you.’”
Cole said the tragedy caused him to re-evaluate his priorities.
“Being a teenager, I guess I thought I was invincible,” he said. “After that happened, I saw anything can happen and how quickly it can be taken away from you. I guess that’s something I’ve learned.
“It’s bad to say, but before I never really put my family first, I guess you could say,” he added. “I was more focused on stupid things, just hanging out with people. I’m not saying that’s stupid, but it’s just not as important. Now that I look back on everything, I wish I had hung out with my family more instead of trying to get away and do other things.”
The COVID-19 pandemic limited Lawrence County to just 14 baseball games last spring cancelling most of the 2020 AHSAA baseball season. That meant Cole didn’t have the baseball diamond as a sanctuary in the immediate aftermath of his parents’ deaths. He joined a travel-ball team during the summer and played his senior season of high school basketball before returning to the diamond for his final season of high school sports this spring.
Playing, though, also proved bittersweet because his parents attended every game. “I felt like that’s what they’d want me to do. I kind of did it for them,” he said. “I can do everything in honor of them. I can play for something bigger than myself.”
Long known as one of the area’s best players, Cole pitches with a pronounced purpose this spring.
“Even this baseball season, you can see a change in his demeanor and his attitude and his desire to want to compete at a very, very high level in a way that it seems like it’s got a little more fire to it,” said Bowerman, whose wife was a Bryant-Jordan winner in 2001. “When you see Cole pitch, especially last year and the year before, he makes it look so easy.
“But this year, if he wants that strikeout, there’s a little bit more behind it. He turns it loose a little more. He lets it rip. He just really lets the ball fly a little more. I think there’s some intent behind it.”
Bowerman said he believes Cole has the potential to play professional baseball. Cole says he’s unsure what he’ll study while playing baseball at Jacksonville State, although he’s considering education so he can become a baseball coach or criminal justice.
Whatever the future holds, Darlene Williams remains confident Cole will be successful. “He’s grown up a lot since the accident. He really has,” she said. “But he’s a very, very fine young man. He’s honestly the best young man I know. He’s very, very good.
“He’s everything. He doesn’t hurt anybody. He’s kind. I really never heard him say an ugly word about anyone. He’s something else, I’ll tell you.”
