Mitchell signs with Wallace State

One of Hatton’s longest tenured softball stars is headed to the next level.
Senior Bradyn Mitchell, who has been a part of the Hornets’ varsity team since 2018, when she was in the seventh grade, is moving on to the next level.
Mitchell signed her letter of intent this past Friday in a ceremony at Hatton High School. She will be playing for Wallace State, one of the top community college programs in the country.
“This is very exciting,” Mitchell said. “They (Wallace State) have a great program, they know how to win. I know I’m going to have to work hard, but I think I fit in well there.”
Having been part of Hatton’s varsity program for what will be the sixth season, Mitchell has certainly made an impact.
“When you look at her accomplishments, she’s a three time All-State player. It’s been a lot of fun to watch her grow and mature, not only as a player but as an individual,” said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. “She went from being a player that had to prove she belonged as a seventh grader to now she’s the leader.”
“Having spent as much time with her as I have, I couldn’t be more happy for her,” Bowling added.
Bowling thinks that Wallace State will be getting a crucial piece to add to its championship caliber program.
“She’s going to compete at a high level and be a player that can do a lot of things,” Bowling said. “She can pitch, she can play the outfield, she can hit for power, hit for average, there’s so much she brings to the table.”
And as for Mitchell, she’s going to enjoy her last season with the Hornets.
“It’s flown by,” Mitchell said. “I’m not ready to leave yet, but thankfully I still have one more year.”
