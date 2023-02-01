Mitchell signs with Wallace State

Hatton's Bradyn Mitchell signed to play softball at Wallace State 

 Caleb Suggs

One of Hatton’s longest tenured softball stars is headed to the next level. 

Senior Bradyn Mitchell, who has been a part of the Hornets’ varsity team since 2018, when she was in the seventh grade, is moving on to the next level.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.