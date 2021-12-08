Hatton stuns Lawrence County

The Hatton boys pulled off their biggest win of the season Tuesday when they knocked off Lawrence County 61-57.
The Hornets built a 37-27 halftime lead but were outscored 17-5 in the third quarter. However, they were able to rally in the fourth to pull off the big win.
“This was a big win for us,” said Hatton head coach Justin Henley. “We still have times where we struggle to score and that happened in the third quarter. But the kids battled and found a way to win.”
Hatton’s ability to weather the third quarter storm, as well as their free throws down the stretch were both key according to Henley.
“I’m just proud of them. With this group being so young, when you give up a lead you worry about them thinking here we go again. But that didn’t happen,” he said. “Then the free throws at the end. We had missed so many early on but Briley (Kerby) made four in a row. That was big.
Hatton’s Khane Little led all scorers with 24. Connor Southern led Lawrence County with 22, while BenMichael Bennett had 19.
