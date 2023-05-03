Several local athletes from Lawrence County will be running this weekend at the state track and field meet.
Multiple county stars from each school qualified for the event. Among them was Hatton's Eva Armstead, who finished first place in four separate events.
The state meet is set for this Thursday through Saturday. 1A-3A will take place at Cullman High School, while 4A-7A will be in Gulf Shores.
The following results are from this past weekend's sectional races.
Eva Armstead finished first in the 100m dash, first in the 200m dash, first in the 400m dash and first in the long jump. She qualified for state in all.
Ava Hailes finished sixth in the 200m and qualified for state.
Carson Masterson finished second in the 800 meter run and third in the 1600. He qualified for state in both.
Isaiah Crosslin finished third in the 800 and fourth in the 1600. He qualified for state in both.
Calob Miley finished fifth in the 3200 and qualified for state.
Trenton Bailey finished fourth in the 300m hurdles and qualified for state.
The 4x400 meter relay team, featuring Bailey, Miley, Crosslin and Richard Green finished first and qualified for state.
The 4x800 team, featuring Crosslin, Masterson and Miley , finished second and qualified for state.
Blake Graham finished fifth in the 800 meter run and seventh in the 1600. He qualified for state in the 800, 1600 and 3200.
Kain Parker qualified in the 1600.
Graham, Parker, Wiley Kimbrough and Spencer Duncan all qualified for the 4x800 relay race.
Savannah Williams finished second in the 1600 meter run, third in the 3200 and fourth in the 800. She qualified for state in all three.
Katie Mae Coan finished second in the 3200 meter, third in the 1600 and seventh in the 800. She qualified for state in all three.
Taylor Williams finished fifth in the 1600 and sixth in the 800, qualifying for state in both.
Katie Dumas qualified for state in the 3200.
Both Williams sisters, Coan and Stella McDonald qualified for state in the 4x800 relay race.
Morgan Simpson finished fifth in the 200m dash and qualified for state.
Ashaya Young finished fifth in the shotput and qualified for state.
Keshaun Kingston finished fourth in the 110m hurdles and qualified for state.
