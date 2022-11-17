MOULTON - The East Lawrence Eagles went on the road Tuesday and picked up a big win in the team's season opener.
The Eagles took down cross county rival Lawrence County 58-47.
"It's always good to win, especially on the road," said East Lawrence head coach Baine Garner. "We didn't play great, but we played hard."
East Lawrence kept control of the game throughout. The Eagles led 16-14 after the first quarter, 32-21 at halftime and 46-38 after three quarters.
"They (Lawrence County) shot it well early, but I thought we handled it well," Garner said. "We settled down, got a few turnovers and really controlled it from there on out."
Garner said the biggest key in the game was his team's response to the Red Devils' second half pushes.
"When they went on their run, we responded," Garner said. "For a young team, the first game of the year, sometime's that's tough. We could've folded, but we kept guarding, kept rebounding."
PJ Head led East Lawrence with 13, while K'Lebb Hill had 12. Braylon Dame had 14 and Connor Southern 13 for the Red Devils.
After the game, Lawrence County head coach Derius Steger gave the Eagles props.
"They set the tone, came out very aggressive, and we had a hard time matching their effort.," Steger said. "Credit East Lawrence, county pride means something here in Lawrence County and they showed that tonight."
Steger said he saw plenty of things his team needed to work on.
"Defensively our effort has to be better," he said. "Basics like boxing out and rebounding. The rebounding tonight was definitely in their favor."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.