Bennett signs with Northwest Shoals

A week after getting one of the county’s top softball stars, Northwest Shoals nabbed one of the best baseball players as well.
Lawrence County’s BenMichael Bennett inked his letter of intent this past Monday to play for the Patriots’ baseball program.
“This feels good,” Bennett said. “It’s what I’ve wanted ever since I was a little kid and I’m thankful for everyone who helped me get here.”
It’s been a long road for Bennett to get here. In the middle of basketball season, he tore his ACL, effectively ending his baseball season before it began. The uncertainty of whether he would play college ball was real, making Monday’s ceremony that much sweeter.
“It’s really special,” Bennett said. “I have to really thank a lot of people and coaches for helping me get through that.”
Bennett is excited to get started at Northwest.
“I love everything about the place,” Bennett said. “Anything they need out of me they’ll get.
