Hatton’s new veteran defensive duo

Alex Brackin (left) and Weston Burney (right)

The Hatton Hornets are riding high after having their first winning season since 2018 last year, but after graduating multiple seniors on the defensive line they have had to make some moves to stay competitive.

“It’s been fun for me to do the thing that I got in this business to do and that is coach kids. To take two seniors that are receptive to coaching and try to teach them the game at a fast pace has been challenging so far but it’s been somewhat rejuvenating for me career-wise,” said Denton Bowling, the head coach of the Hatton football team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.