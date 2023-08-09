Hatton’s new veteran defensive duo

The Hatton Hornets are riding high after having their first winning season since 2018 last year, but after graduating multiple seniors on the defensive line they have had to make some moves to stay competitive.
“It’s been fun for me to do the thing that I got in this business to do and that is coach kids. To take two seniors that are receptive to coaching and try to teach them the game at a fast pace has been challenging so far but it’s been somewhat rejuvenating for me career-wise,” said Denton Bowling, the head coach of the Hatton football team.
Seniors Alex Brackin and Weston Burney are both veteran starters that have been asked to move to inside and middle linebacker to replace Carsen Reed and Micah Harville, who graduated last year, according to Bowling.
“This will be Weston’s fifth year starting. He’s a good football player and he’s played some positions he’s been successful at, but his work ethic and determination has been really good,” Bowling said. “He’s recommitted himself in the weight room and physically. We are starting to see some leadership attributes kick into play that is a positive, especially being a senior.”
Burney played defensive end for the Hornets last year and has played lineman roles for them in the past.
“Alex is much of the same type of player. He has started for four years, ran the football a lot for us last year and played some in the defensive backfield,” Bowling said. “But moving him up to linebacker is something we feel is the best for this ball team.”
Brackin also plays running back for the Hornets and last year he played safety.
Bowling said he has plans for both players to play on offense but his focus is defense. He compared learning the position to riding a bicycle, saying that these two were having to learn “with the training wheels off,” Bowling said.
“Learning a new position as a senior in a defense that has its share of complexities can be difficult to a lot of kids,” Bowling said. “The learning curve goes back to the three rules we have defensively; No. 1, you have to be able to get lined up. No. 2, you’ve got to be able to do your job, and No. 3, you’ve got to be able to fly on the football. Those two showcase those attributes at a high level.”
He said leadership is a big part of the position. He calls the linebacker the quarterback of the defense.
“In our linebacker position for what we do schematically, you’ve got to be able to defend the run. But at the same time, our linebackers are also responsible for getting the signal from the sideline and being able to get our defensive front-line lined up,” Bowling said. “All that is pre-snap. After that, they have to make sure their reads are right because they can change with the offensive alignment and, most importantly, you’ve got to be able to tackle as well.”
Those are not the only two starters at Hatton that have moved positions this year, Cole Borden and Parker Huff have both moved from the cornerback position to the safety position.
“I like it a whole lot more. It’s different because usually on the D-line you’ve got to play a whole different technique than you do as a linebacker,” Burney said. “As a linebacker, you’re running downhill. On the defensive line you’re taking a couple of steps and you’re already there, but you can blitz and stuff, it’s a whole lot easier.”
He expressed his fondness for this role, citing a sense of greater freedom compared to other positions he’s played. He considers this to be his favorite position throughout his career. He said transitioning to this new role has been relatively smooth for him, saying that his past assignments have prepared him for his current one.
“Playing on the defensive line, I already knew most of the plays,” Burney said. “It’s just backwards of a linebacker, though, so it’s not that hard for me to pick up on it.”
Brackin, on the other hand, said it has been different than what he has done in the past.
“Well, in my old position, I was more like a hybrid. It was more pass oriented than linebacker. With linebacker, you’re focused on stopping the run,” Brackin said. “I mean I was a run stopper but I had to worry about the pass too and I was farther away from the line of scrimmage.”
He said he misses his old position but isn’t worried because “I was comfortable there but I’ll get comfortable here too,” Brackin said.
They said they have been friends since they first met in kindergarten and the new assignment has helped their friendship. Both said they help each other out and talk about football more than they have in the past.
Bowling said both players would get reps at their new position in the jamboree against Lawrence County on Aug. 18.
