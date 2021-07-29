As the 2021 volleyball season nears both Hatton and East Lawrence will be breaking in new head coaches.
Amy Speegle will be the new head coach of Hatton, while Whitney Hackett will lead the Eagles.
Speegle was a varsity assistant and JV coach of the Hornets last year, she’s also been an assistant under Robyn Hutto at Lawrence County and also was the Red Devils softball coach. Now she takes over the Hatton volleyball program, which is also her alma mater.
“They came to me and asked if I would be interesting in taking it and I was all for it,” Speegle said. “I played volleyball at Hatton and love it here. I played for coach Lee and there was also an excitement of playing here.”
Hackett shares and equal enthusiasm for her new role at East Lawrence.
“I’m super excited to be here,” Hackett said. “We’ve been working really hard this summer and I’m really looking forward to this season.”
Speegle takes over a team that advanced to the state tournament a season ago. For most new coaches that would be a challenge, but fortunately for Speegle, she was a part of that team.
“When I came in last year, even though I had played at Hatton, I was coming from Lawrence County and I think the girls were a little unsure because that’s such a big rivalry,” she said. “But as the season went on and we got to know each other, I think they realized that I only wanted what was best for them.”
Speegle’s hopes for Hatton is to push the volleyball program to the heights as the other female programs at Hatton.
“Our biggest goal last year was to get back to where Hatton volleyball should be,” Speegle said. “Coach Lee left a huge legacy at Hatton. You see the softball and basketball programs achieving all the success that they have, Hatton volleyball is a great program and we want to be right up there with them. Last year was a great start and now we want to take the next step.”
For Hackett, she wants to bring excitement back to a program that also has a rich history.
“What has stood out to me in practice and playdates is how much the kids are playing with heart,” Hackett said. “That’s not something we’ve had at East Lawrence volleyball in a while, so I’ve been really encouraged by that.”
