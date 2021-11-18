Joiner signs with Jacksonville State University

MOULTON - One of the top cross country runners in Lawrence County history is officially headed to the next level.
Steele Joiner inked his letter of intent in a ceremony Tuesday at Lawrence County High School. He will be continuing his career at Jacksonville State University.
“I’m very excited. Very thankful for this opportunity,” said Joiner.
Joiner said the decision was easy to pick Jacksonville State.
“The atmosphere is great,” Joiner said. “I loved the resources they have to help make myself a better athlete.”
Joiner will leave Lawrence County holding the school record for fastest time. He said he hopes his legacy will allow other runners to achieve even greater heights once he’s gone.
“It makes me feel good knowing all that I’ve accomplished here. I also hope that I’ve set a standard that helps others strive to be better,” Joiner said. “I hope someone comes along and breaks my records because records are made to be broken. Hopefully I’ve inspired somebody to be even better than I was.”
