Hatton takes revenge on Cold Springs, advances to Elite Eight

It was a win three years in the making. Since the end of last season when the Hornets fell to Cold Springs in the finals of the Northwest Regional tournament 50-47, Hatton had been hoping, praying they would run into the Eagles once again.
Monday night they got their wish.
Hatton traveled to Cold Springs Monday for the semi-finals of the regional tournament. It was the third straight meeting in the regional tournament between the two squads.
The previous two meetings saw the Eagles getting the win, but this time it was Hatton’s turn. In emphatic fashion, the Hornets dominated Cold Springs 65-46.
“I can’t put it into words what this win means,” said Hatton head coach Chasta Chamness. “Coach (Tammy) West has a great program, she’s always had good teams. They’re someone we’ve always had to compete against this time of year and we have a lot of respect for. So, for my girls to step up and get this win, it’s a great feeling.”
When the Hornets lost to the Eagles two years it was apparent that they still needed a physical force inside. Kamie Kirk transferred to Hatton last year and Monday she showed exactly why she was the piece the Hornets were missing. Kirk finished with 20 points to lead Hatton.
“Kamie has been a huge player for us this year. She’s become more confident in herself and has become a leader on the floor,” Chamness said. “With her inside, Josie, I mean you just can’t stop one part of our team because if you try then someone else will step up.”
Hatton now advances to the Elite Eight on Friday. They will play Falkville at Wallace State at 9 am.
“I told them tonight to enjoy this win,” Chamness said. “But we’ll be back at practice tomorrow because we’re not done. They know that, we’re packing our bags for Birmingham.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.