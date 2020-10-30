Lawrence County running back Gage Dutton said after the game he could have done more.
Talk about high standards.
Lawrence County defeated Danville 38-21 Friday night, and Dutton was a big reason why.
The senior running back rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns in the win. A tremendous game for most running backs, except for Dutton.
"I'm a little frustrated," said Dutton. "I felt like I could have done a lot more."
He may have been dissatisfied with his game, but his father, Lawrence County head coach Rich Dutton, sure wasn't.
"Tonight I had to take over the defense so I didn't get to see what his stats were, but I'm excited to see them," Rich said. "I'm always proud of him. He's become a nice leader and a very solid running back."
The Red DeviLS wasted no time taking control of the game.
Brody Sparks connected with BenMichael Bennett on their first drive with a 61 yard touchdown pass. Dutton followed that up with two touchdown runs of 7 and 11 yards to give Lawrence County a 19-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Danville didn't go away, however. The Red Devils squandered some chances to add to their lead, and the Hawks took advantage.
Running back Cameron Moore scored from 13 yards out with 40 seconds left in the half and cut the lead to 19-7 at halftime.
Sparks tossed two more touchdown passes in the second, both to Kaden Edwards, but Danville still kept hanging around.
Danville's Kohl Randolph hauled in two second half touchdown passes, one of which was a circus catch on a tipped pass.
"Give Danville a lot of credit ," said Rich Dutton. "They could have laid down when we went up 19-0, but they came back and gave us some good fights."
It was the young Dutton's third touchdown run of the night though that put the final nail in the coffin, sealing the 38-21 win.
The win puts Lawrence County at 5-5, their first .500 finish to the regular season since 2017. Danville finishes 2-8.
The Red Devils now turn their attention to the first round of the playoffs, where they will have to take on No. 1 ranked Ramsay, led by University of Florida commit Jeremiah Williams.
A tough task for sure, but not uncommon. Lawrence County has taken on a No. 1 team with sec commits before, in 2016 against Scottsboro and Bo Nix. A game in which they almost pulled the upset 38-27.
"You hope that experience comes in handy," Rich Dutton said. "When the playoffs start, everything is erased and everyone starts over. It's so exciting in a Covid year to have a chance to play in the playoffs against a team like that."
Most people won't give the Red Devils much of a chance vs, the Rams, but that doesn't bother them.
"This is the kind of team I prefer to play," Gage Dutton said. "If you pull off a win like this it just means more and I think we have more of a chance than people think."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.