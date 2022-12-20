EAST LAWRENCE — Creighton Bowling jokes about his two personalities.
He said he’s just Creighton most of the time. But when there is a sporting event at East Lawrence High School, he becomes “Rocky the Eagle,” the name for the school’s mascot.
Bowling, a two-time UCA mascot All-American, will represent East Lawrence on the big stage on Jan. 2 when he performs before and at halftime during the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
He earned the invitation this summer while at camp at the University of Alabama, but until last month wasn’t sure if he would attend the game between Louisiana State and Purdue.
“I’m a senior, and I’m excited for the opportunity to represent my family, community and school,” the 18-year-old said.
Bowling said he also wants to represent Marcy McCaghren, a former East Lawrence mascot who died in a car accident on April 7, 2005. His mother was friends with McCaghren and the two graduated from East Lawrence together in 2004.
“She’s been a huge inspiration to me and my mother,” Bowling said about McCaghren, whose picture is on the wall of the gymnasium at East Lawrence.
He was 1 year old when McCaghren died at age 19, but his mother, Meaghan Bowling, said her son knows about McCaghren “because he’s heard me talk so much about her and what she accomplished as a mascot at East Lawrence.”
“Marcy’s mother (Judy McCaghren) was one of my teachers, and Creighton has dedicated being a mascot to Marcy,” Meaghan Bowling said.
Tamara Holt, a former cheerleader at West Limestone High, has been East Lawrence’s cheerleader coach for four years. She said Bowling has brought energy to the squad and the way he interacts with spectators and kids makes him a model mascot.
“He’s an entertainer,” Holt said, adding that being a mascot is not as simple as people think.
She said Bowling is required to attend practices and went to summer camp with East Lawrence’s cheerleaders for two years. Holt said one component of camp is for mascots.
“How the mascot interacts with adults and kids is different,” she said. “It’s extremely hard when you’re trying to keep the crowd entertained.”
East Lawrence head cheerleader Olivia Newman, a four-time NCA All-American, said Bowling is a perfect mascot.
“We’ve grown as a cheerleading team because of him,” she said. “One of our goals is to keep fans cheering for the teams and he helps us do that.”
Bowling’s path to becoming the school’s mascot didn’t start at an athletic event. He started out with the school’s drama program “because I wanted to perform in front of people.”
Two years ago, Holt announced that she was having mascot tryouts and Bowling tossed his name in the pot. Newman and Holt said he was an asset from the beginning.
Bowling said his toughest challenge has been dealing with the stereotypes associated with male cheerleaders. Despite some of the derogatory names he’s been called, he said he focuses on representing his school.
“He’s overcome so much and enjoys what he’s doing,” his mother said. “I’m a proud mama.”
Bowling said the most exciting parts about being a mascot are making kids smile and supporting the teams.
“I get tired and hot in my costume, but I have to push through it,” he said. “My cheerleading teammates and school are counting on me.”
