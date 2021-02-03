Lawrence County downs Fairview

In their last meeting, Lawrence County barely escaped Fairview with a win, narrowly beating the Aggies 54-52.
That wasn’t the case this time around.
The Red Devils took what was a close game at halftime and turned it into a blowout in the second, rolling past Fairview for the win 60-43.
“In the second half, we started playing man to man and we picked up the pace a bit,” said Lawrence County co head coach Royal Carpenter. “We started going inside more. They had no answer for Garrett (Lee) and that was really the difference in the ballgame.
The Red Devils were determined not to let Fairview dictate the ballgame.
“They tried to force us to play slow,” Carpenter said. “That’s what they did the last time, but this time we were able to pick it up.”
Garrett Lee was the game’s leading scorer with 25 points, while BenMichael Bennett finished with 23. The Red Devils have one final regular season game before they travel to West Point next Tuesday for the first round of the area tournament.
“The biggest thing tonight was we got the win and now we’re 17-6,” said Carpenter. “Now we have Brooks coming in here on Friday. They’ll be a great test before area.”
-
Lawrence County girls 61, Fairview 40
Sadie Thompson poured in a game high 30 points as the Lady Devils rolled to a big win over Fairview Tuesday night. Jayden Orr finished with 12 and Josie Montgomery had nine. The Red Devils had six three pointers in the game’s opening quarter.
Lawrence County now moves to 16-2 on the season
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.