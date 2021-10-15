The Hatton Hornets scored four rushing touchdowns to earn a blow out 40-7 win over Tharptown Friday night.
Briley Kerby, Taesean Love, Alex Brackin and Cole Borden all scored touchdowns on the ground. Braden Stafford added a score on a fumble recovery.
With the win Hatton moves to 4-4 on the season. The Hornets will travel to Sheffield next week.
