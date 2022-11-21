CADDO - The Hatton Hornets went on the road last week and picked up a win over county rival East Lawrence.
Both the boys and girls teams were able to secure wins, with the girls winning 56-48 and the boys 64-44.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
CADDO - The Hatton Hornets went on the road last week and picked up a win over county rival East Lawrence.
Both the boys and girls teams were able to secure wins, with the girls winning 56-48 and the boys 64-44.
--
Hatton girls 56-48
The Hatton Hornets got a tougher fight than they were used to on Thursday from the East Lawrence Eagles.
The Hornets led just 28-26 at halftime and the game was tied at 44 after the end of the third quarter.
The Hornets were able to pull away at the end.
"I'm very proud of my team for stepping up and executing," said Hatton head girls coach Erika Little. "They did a great job of taking care of business."
"That's a very different East Lawrence team than we've faced in recent years, so you have to give them a lot of credit," Little added.
Kailyn Quails led Hatton with 22 points, while Chloe Gargis and Emily Maldonado each had six. Jordyn Beck led East Lawrence with 12.
First year head coach LaCrissa Martin is pleased with the progress her young team is making.
"We're getting better every day," Martin said. "We've got heart and we're going to continue to keep building our program."
--
Hatton boys 64, East Lawrence 44
The Hatton Hornets took over in the second half and pulled away for a big win.
Hatton led by just seven at halftime before finishing with a 20 point win.
"I thought we started guarding a little better and rebounding was a big key for us," said Hatton head coach Justin Henley. "The rebounding helped us get out and run and we're better in transition right now than we are in the half court."
Henley said they're still learning about their team.
"We went from having two seniors coming back to now we have six," Henley said. "That's great for us, but it was unexpected. We're still trying to figure things out as we go."
Kyle Hampton led Hatton with 16, while Braden Stafford had 11. East Lawrence's Coleman Garner was the leading scorer with 17.
Struggles on the offensive side contributed to the loss for East Lawrence according to head coach Baine Garner.
"We struggled to score. Seemed like there was a lid on the basket," Garner said. "We just couldn't get in rhythm."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.