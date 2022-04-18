CADDO — East Lawrence picked up a pair of wins over county foes Lawrence County and Hatton on Saturday, opening the day with a 12-2 win over Hatton and closing out the day with a 5-4 win over Lawrence County.
--
East Lawrence 5, Lawrence County 4: Coleman Garner pitched 6 2/3 innings for East Lawrence, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out six.
Garner tripled, singled and drove in two runs to lead the East Lawrence offense, while Trey Rikard added two hits and one RBI. Lane Smith had a hit and one RBI and Barrett Hill and Dawson Terry had one hit each.
Cain Byars drove in a run for Lawrence County. Cameron Gholston, Kobe Strange, Kaden Terry and Kaiden Wear had one hit each.
--
East Lawrence 12, Hatton 2: Smith had three hits and two RBIs for East Lawrence.
Preston Hood doubled, singled and drove in two runs for the Eagles and Rikard had two hits and one RBI. Garner drove in a pair of runs and Terry, Peyton Knop and Lucas Filyaw had one hit and one RBI each.
Smith worked five innings to earn the win, allowing one earned run on six hits with six strikeouts. Bryson Jeffreys had one hit and one RBI for Hatton. Alex Brackin had two hits, including a double.
--
Lawrence County 15, Hatton 7: Byars went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Lawrence County.
Cooper Wilkerson had a pair of hits and two RBIs for the Red Devils and Luke LouAllen singled and drove in three runs. Tripp Engle and Parker Frost had one hit and one RBI each. Eli Long pitched two innings to earn the win, allowing three unearned runs on two hits with three strikeouts.
Garson Pierce homered and drove in three runs for Hatton. Nate Latham had two hits and two RBIs and Tasean Love had two hits.
--
Decatur Heritage 4, Lawrence County 2: Bo Solley homered, drove in a run and pitched four innings to pick up the win as Decatur Heritage topped Lawrence County on Friday.
Bryant Sparkman had a hit and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Paxton Tarver added one hit and one RBI.
Cain Byars doubled and drove in two runs for Lawrence County. Luke LouAllen and Parker Frost had one hit each.
